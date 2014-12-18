Australian jeweler Lovisa has solid share market debut

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian budget jewelry retailer Lovisa Holdings Ltd (LOV.AX) (LOVZZ.AX) saw its shares debut at a premium on Thursday after the company raised A$102 million ($83 million) in an initial public offering.

Issued at A$2.00 each, the shares debuted at A$2.12, a 6 percent premium, before climbing to A$2.15 in afternoon trade. The broader market rose more than 1 percent.

The listing is one of the last in what has been Australia’s biggest year of IPO activity on record with nearly $15 billion raised, more than double the amount raised in 2013.

The solid performance will reassure other company owners assessing whether appetite for Australian IPOs has withstood recent market volatility triggered by plummeting commodities prices.

In its prospectus, Lovisa said it expects to more than double net profit in the 2015 financial year to A$16 million, from A$7 million in the previous financial year as it grows its footprint internationally. Currently 63 of its 220 stores are offshore, including in Asia and the Middle East.

As part of the sale, Australian veteran retailer Brett Blundy halved his stake to 41 percent and company managing director Shane Fallscheer halved his stake to 7.5 percent.

The listing would broaden the four-year-old company’s investor base and enable its current owners to realize their investment.