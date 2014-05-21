FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lowe's May sales improve after severe winter hits first-quarter results
May 21, 2014

Lowe's May sales improve after severe winter hits first-quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N) said its sales picked up in May, after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as a severe winter in the United States hurt traffic to its stores.

The world’s second largest home improvement chain also maintained its sales growth forecast of 5 percent for the year ending January 30.

Sales grew 2.4 percent in the first quarter ended May 2, as strong demand for indoor products more than offset the impact of weakness in outdoor categories.

Lowe’s shares rose 2 percent to $46.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Larger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N) also said on Tuesday that its sales in May were “robust.” The company said it expected to realize in the current quarter most of the sales lost in the first quarter due to the bad weather.

Lowe’s raised its full-year earnings forecast to $2.63 per share from $2.60 per share due to a lower tax rate.

Analysts on average were expecting $2.61 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lowe’s revenue rose to $13.40 billion in the first quarter, but came below the average analyst estimate of $13.86 billion.

Comparable store sales rose 0.9 percent.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected comparable store sales to rise by 5 percent.

Lowe’s said its net income rose to $624 million, or 61 cents per share, from $540 million, or 49 cents per share.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 58 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 60 cents per share.

Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

