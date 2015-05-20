Lpath to cut jobs as eye drug fails mid-stage study; shares fall

(Reuters) - Drug developer Lpath Inc said it would cut jobs and costs after its experimental eye drug failed a mid-stage study in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.

The biotechnology company’s shares fell nearly 71 percent to $0.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Lpath, which had about 25 employees as of March 1, according to a regulatory filing, also said it would re-evaluate its research and development programs.

The cost-saving initiatives are likely to significantly decrease Lpath’s annualized cash expenditures and shore up enough funds for its drug discovery and development activities through June 30, 2016, the San Diego-based company said.

Lpath’s drug, iSONEP, did not show a statistically significant improvement in visual clarity in patients who had not realized enough benefit from prior treatments, the company said.

The company suffered a similar blow in March, when its kidney cancer drug failed a mid-stage trial.

At the time, Lpath said it would look at exploring other opportunities where the drug may have “the best chance of success”.