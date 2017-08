HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exports of liquefied petroleum gas out of Enterprise Products Partners Houston Ship Channel terminal could average a record 17.5 million barrels this month if weather conditions permit, chief executive Jim Teague said on Thursday at a conference.

The export facility, which has nameplate capacity of 16 million barrels per month, could hit a record "if fog doesn't get in the way," Teague said at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston, Texas.