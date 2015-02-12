FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPL's Stratos Wealth adds financial advisory firm
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 12, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

LPL's Stratos Wealth adds financial advisory firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s fast-growing network firm, Stratos Wealth Partners, acquired a financial advisory firm and transitioned it to LPL’s platform.

LPL said Ellsworth Private Wealth Management supported $200 million in client assets.

Ellsworth’s advisers, Tim Clepper, Kelly Kuennen and Max Schindler, have more than 40 years of combined industry experience.

Based in Hudson, Ohio, Ellsworth primarily serves high net worth individuals, families and businesses.

Stratos provides independent investment advice and is affiliated with LPL to offer securities.

Beachwood, Ohio-based Stratos added nearly 30 advisers last year, bringing its total to around 180 financial advisers in 21 states who partner with Stratos for business and strategic support.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.