LPL Financing Holding shares slide from warning on regulatory fines

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of LPL Financial Holding fell 6.6 percent on Wednesday following the big brokerage firm’s late Tuesday announcement that it will spend $23 million in regulatory expenses in the third quarter.

The charge far exceeds the $5 million of regulatory fines and restitution that it had earlier forecast for the third quarter and the $19 million it expected for all of 2014.

LPL, which contracts with almost 14,000 independent brokers that use it for products, marketing and regulatory services, said the regulatory payments will shave 11 cents per share from the results that it plans to announce on Oct. 30.

Many analysts were not happy by the size of the fines, the timing of the announcement after Tuesday’s market close and the firm’s ongoing regulatory problems.

“While we recognize that the timing and magnitude of expense recognition associated with regulatory matters ... is challenging, it seems like either there have been communication breakdowns within the company and/or LPL could have done more to provide investors with advance warning,” Christopher Shutler, an analyst at William Blair, wrote in a note to clients early Wednesday.

He lowered his recommendation on LPL to Market Perform from Outperform and said the bad publicity could hinder the firm’s efforts to recruit new brokers.

In the past 18 months, LPL has paid more than $15 million in fines and reimbursements to clients and state and federal regulators, much of which related to improper sales by brokers of variable annuities, nontraded real estate trusts and other alternative investments. LPL in July said second-quarter results fell a year earlier largely because of regulatory expenses. It said the newest settlements primarily involve “systems, policies and procedures.”

A spokeswoman did not elaborate on those comments or respond to Shutler’s report.

To improve its supervision of sales by its far-flung network of independent brokers, LPL has increased its legal, risk and compliance staff by more than 40 percent in the past 18 months and hired senior compliance experts from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the state of Vermont and Morgan Stanley, the world’s biggest brokerage firm.

In Tuesday’s announcement, LPL said its third-quarter net revenue should meet its previous estimate of about $1.1 billion while net income excluding regulatory and other one-time events will meet its previously estimated range of 47 cents to 49 cents a share.

LPL did not say whether the third-quarter settlements it has reached will lower regulatory charges of about $5 million it previously estimated for this year’s fourth quarter.

Shares of LPL have declined 7 percent this year, including reinvestment of dividends.