LPL Financial says senior executive resigns

(Reuters) - U.S. broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC on Friday said a senior executive has resigned, effective immediately, amid concerns regarding his interactions with other employees.

The executive, Derek Bruton, was managing director of independent adviser services at the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

LPL Financial told Reuters the move was not related to the company’s performance. The firm said it intends to fill Bruton’s position from a slate of internal leaders, expectedly by the end of next week.

Bruton, who played basketball for Stanford University between 1986-90, joined LPL Financial in 2007 from TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

Bruton’s Twitter account was found deleted on Friday.