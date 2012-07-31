LPL Financial profit falls on lower trading

(Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s (LPLA.O) second-quarter profit fell 13 percent as uncertainty in markets crimped the independent brokerage’s commissions, while takeovers and other business investments drove up expenses.

But revenue continued to rise, prompting LPL to declare its first quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents a share.

The Boston-based company reported net income of $39.5 million, or 35 cents a share, for the quarter that ended June 30, down from $45.5 million, or 40 cents, a year earlier. Excluding certain charges and other adjustments, LPL earned 49 cents a share.

The results fell short of expectations, as analysts on average had forecast earnings of 56 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The largest U.S. independent brokerage network said net revenue for the quarter rose 1.5 percent to $907.8 million, slightly exceeding expectations of $913.6 million, even as choppy markets reduce investors’ confidence.

LPL said commission revenue in the quarter fell 2.7 percent from the year-ago period, though overall revenue rose due to the addition of new brokers and increased advisory fee income.

“Investors are exhibiting more cautious behavior in light of the uncertain market conditions, which manifests itself in lower investment activity and reduced trading,” LPL Chief Executive Mark Casady said in a statement.

LPL sells technology, clearing and other services to self-employed brokers, who retain the lion’s share of the fees and commissions they generate but pay their own overhead expenses. LPL has benefited as thousands of advisers have left traditional brokers and banks over the past few years to form independent practices.

During the second quarter, LPL increased its ranks of advisers by 223 to 13,185 by the end of June. Client assets in fee-based advisory programs rose almost 8 percent to $111.4 billion, while overall client assets at the brokerage rose 3.6 percent to $353 billion.

But expenses rose at a faster pace, reflecting LPL’s recent acquisitions, the expansion of its retirement services and the launch of a new mass-market business. Chief Financial Officer Dan Arnold said in a statement that LPL was taking steps to cut expenses.

LPL’s shares closed at $32.05 on Monday on the Nasdaq.