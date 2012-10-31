LPL Financial's third-quarter profit declines

(Reuters) - Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s third-quarter profit fell 5.8 percent as investor uncertainty about market conditions weighed on adviser productivity.

Boston-based LPL said net income fell to $34.3 million, or 31 cents a share, for the quarter ended September 30, down from $36.4 million, or 32 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain charges and other expenses, LPL earned 47 cents a share, beating analyst expectations by that measure. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Acquisition and integration costs increased from the year before, though Chief Financial Officer Dan Arnold said he expected the addition of new larger practices to add production at a greater rate than more traditional practices.

“We have continued to make investments notwithstanding the market conditions for future growth,” Arnold said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

“Those investments will continue to drive results, and investments that we make will be more foundational,” he said.

Client assets in fee-based advisory programs rose 23.2 percent to $118.6 billion, while overall client assets at the brokerage rose 17.4 percent to $371.4 billion.

Overall headcount declined by 15 advisers from the prior quarter to 13,170. The company attributed the decline to the loss of a bank program during the third quarter.

LPL’s net revenue for the quarter rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier to $907.2 million, above analysts’ expectations of $899.6 million.

Commission revenue in the quarter rose 0.9 percent from the year-ago period.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share to be paid on Nov 30.

LPL sells technology, clearing and other services to self-employed brokers, who keep the bulk of the fees and commissions they generate but pay their own overhead expenses.

The firm has expanded by adding several big teams to its network of independent advisors, including at least five teams in the past quarter that managed $4.7 billion in client assets, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those teams joined the firm in Alabama, Iowa, Pennsylvania and California.

“Very experienced wirehouse advisers are exploring the movement to independence -- those with a seasoned client base that no longer need the brand behind them,” Bill Morrissey, LPL’s executive vice president of business development, told Reuters in early October.

Morrissey said consolidation in the industry, as well as deteriorating margins at bigger firms and changes in the regulatory environment have acted as catalysts for adviser movement into the independent space.