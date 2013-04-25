LPL revenue rises on strong adviser productivity, markets

(Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA.O) reported higher first-quarter earnings and revenue on Thursday, citing increased productivity among its advisers and stronger markets.

Shares of the Boston-based company, which owns the largest independent U.S. broker-dealer, were up 3.1 percent at $35.50 in midday trading.

LPL said earnings rose to $54.7 million, or 51 cents a share, from $41.2 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition-related expenses and other items, earnings were 64 cents a share. Analysts on average had forecast 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which also sells technology, clearing and other services to self-employed brokers, has been betting that the size and scale of its adviser force will lead to stronger profits, even if it means increased short-term costs from recruiting advisers and transitioning them over to LPL.

Net revenue rose 8.1 percent to $974.8 million, below analysts’ expectations of $976.5 million.

Equities markets soared in the first quarter, with the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX gaining more than 10 percent.

ADVISER PRODUCTIVITY PICKS UP

LPL Chief Financial Officer Dan Arnold said productivity increased among LPL’s adviser force during the quarter after the U.S. Congress reached a deal at the beginning of the year to avert $600 billion in automatic tax increases and spending cuts.

“We got past the lack of clarity associated with the fiscal cliff,” Arnold said in an interview on Thursday.

Client assets at LPL rose 11.3 percent to $394 billion, with those in fee-based advisory programs up 17.5 percent at $130.2 billion.

Growth in the company’s net new advisory assets, which exclude market movement, came largely because of an expansion of LPL’s registered investment adviser division.

Assets under custody on LPL’s RIA platform, which includes 199 RIA firms, jumped 72.3 percent to $46.7 billion at the end of March, from $27.1 billion and 152 RIA firms a year earlier.

While it is too early to predict how the markets will move over the next quarter, Arnold said he expected them to sustain the momentum of the first quarter at least through April.

SPENDING TO BUILD

Headcount at LPL rose by 25 advisers from December 31 to 13,377 on March 31. Arnold said more veteran advisers had joined the firm over the past couple of quarters.

“They’ve had a lot of success in growing while a lot of firms have been shrinking,” said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf, but he warned that adding advisers was only part of the equation - with the accumulation of assets comes the need to make them productive.

It can take three to four years for a new adviser team to ramp up its practice to return to the level of business they were doing when they left their old firm.

And bringing over bigger teams can also increase recruiting and other transition expenses.

Recruiting packages typically consist of an upfront signing bonus and a back-end portion set up as a loan that amortizes over three to four years. Arnold said LPL had increased the portion of upfront cash for new advisers.

Also on Thursday, LPL declared a quarterly dividend of 13.5 cents per share to be paid on May 20.