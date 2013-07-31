FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPL Financial's quarterly profit rises 14 percent
July 31, 2013 / 10:54 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA.O), the largest U.S. independent brokerage network, reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it earned more revenue from commissions and advisory services.

Net income rose to $45.1 million, or 42 cents per share, from $39.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition and integration costs, LPL earned 61 cents a share. Analysts on average had forecast 60 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 12.2 percent to $1.02 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $999.1 million.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

