an hour ago
KKR to acquire auto assets from South Korea's LS Group for $943 million
#Deals
July 27, 2017 / 7:12 AM / an hour ago

KKR to acquire auto assets from South Korea's LS Group for $943 million

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co said it has agreed to buy auto parts and materials businesses from South Korea's LS Group for 1.05 trillion won ($943 million) - a deal that follows its purchase of Nissan Motor supplier Calsonic Kansei last year.

KKR will create a joint venture with LS for LS Automotive, an auto parts electronics maker, and will additionally buy an affiliate that makes copper foils for large capacity lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

KKR will own a 47 percent stake in the joint venture for LS Automotive, which makes switches, interior lamps and other auto parts for Hyundai Motor and other global automakers as well as top-tier suppliers like Continental and Delphi.

It will make its proposed investment from its US$9.3 billion Asian Fund III.

In November, KKR & Co said it would buy Calsonic Kansei for up to 498.3 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in its biggest deal in Japan.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

