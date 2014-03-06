LSE's fixed-income trading platform to acquire Bonds.com

Workers speak above an electronic information board at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - MTS, the electronic fixed-income trading platform majority-owned by the London Stock Exchange (LSE)(LSE.L), has agreed to acquire U.S.-based corporate and emerging markets bond trading platform Bonds.com BDCG.PK.

Under the terms of the deal, which is awaiting stockholder and regulatory approval, MTS will acquire all Bonds.com’s outstanding shares for about $15 million, an LSE spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

“This transaction enhances MTS’s position as a global provider of fixed-income trading platforms ... (It) will enable us to meet the ongoing industry and regulatory drive for greater transparency and efficiency in fixed-income markets, through a competitive and cost-effective platform,” MTS Chief Executive Jack Jeffery said.