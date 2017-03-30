FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
LSE launches 200 million pound share buyback
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 30, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 months ago

LSE launches 200 million pound share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008.Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) said it will buy back 200 million pounds($248.74 million) of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).

The British exchange made the announcement late on Wednesday, hours after the European Commission formally blocked the deal with its German rival. The Commission said the deal would have resulted in a monopoly in the processing of bond trades.

LSE said in February it would face costs of around 175 million pounds for the deal and it will still have to pay a significant portion of that despite the merger not going ahead.

The buyback will happen in two tranches, with the first beginning on Thursday and consisting of up to 100 million pounds of shares.

Barclays and RBC will be managing the buyback.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Lawrence White

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.