FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LSE sees acquisition of LCH.Clearnet within first quarter: report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 17, 2012 / 1:57 PM / in 5 years

LSE sees acquisition of LCH.Clearnet within first quarter: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The London Stock Exchange building is seen in central London September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

MILAN (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) expects to finalize its acquisition of clearing house LCH.Clearnet within the first quarter of next year, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Britain’s competition watchdog on Friday gave a green light to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s planned purchase of LCH.Clearnet.

But both parties are back in talks over terms to reflect higher capital requirements being imposed on exchanges by European regulators overhauling the financial system after the banking crisis.

“Capital shortfall for LCH is said to be around 300-375 million euros and it could be even higher, this is why we are in talks to change the terms of the deal,” said Rolet, adding he expected the deal would be done “into Q1”. He said that still depended on a green light from European regulators.

“We have already put aside the majority of funds we will need,” he said.

A spokesperson for the LSE welcomed the go ahead from Britain’s competition watchdog, but declined further comment.

Under the deal terms agreed in April, the LSE would buy up to 60 percent of the clearing house for 19 euros per share.

However it would also have to pay 60 percent of the capital increase imposed by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to LCH.Clearnet. The ESMA may not finalize its demands until early next year.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.