Regulators examining LSE-Boerse merger after Brexit vote: German finance ministry
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Regulators examining LSE-Boerse merger after Brexit vote: German finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London at lunchtime October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) are examining the consequences of the British vote to leave the European Union on their planned merger together with regulators, a spokeswoman for Germany’s finance ministry said on Tuesday.

“It is the job of the regulatory authorities to form an opinion here,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference when asked about the impact of the Brexit vote.

“In addition, the companies themselves will be thinking about the consequences of the result of the referendum,” she said, adding that the ministry would await any outcome.

Earlier, the head of German financial market regulator Bafin came out against London as the headquarters for a merged group combining London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
