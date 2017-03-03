FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London: LSE CEO
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
March 3, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 6 months ago

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London: LSE CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London Stock Exchange CEO Xavier Rolet reacts during a conference on financial regulation, in London, Britain November 11, 2015.Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.

Regulators in Germany are pressing for the head office to be moved to Frankfurt as they don't want it to be based outside the European Union given Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

"This is built as a merger, not to see shifts in power," Rolet told a media conference call. "This is not a nationalism fueled project."

On Sunday the LSE has said it would not accept a key condition set by EU competition officials for approving the 29 billion euro merger, effectively pulling the plug on the deal.

Rolet is set to leave the LSE if the deal goes ahead, but on Friday said that if the merger collapses, then "it looks like my retirement has been postponed".

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith

