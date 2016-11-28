FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CME Group bids for LSE's French clearing business: Sunday Times
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 28, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 9 months ago

CME Group bids for LSE's French clearing business: Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is pictured March 17, 2008.John Gress

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O) has submitted a bid to buy the London Stock Exchange's (LSE.L) French clearing business for more than $340 million pounds (400 million euros), the Sunday Times reported, setting the stage for a potential battle over the division.

Representatives for CME and LSE declined to comment to Reuters on Monday.

France's stock market operator Euronext (ENX.PA) has previously held talks with LSE about buying the British bourse's clearing business in France, sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters last month.

Clearing forms a critical part of the financial system's plumbing, guaranteeing a trade is completed even if one side of the transaction goes bust.

LSE has put the division up for sale to help get its $28 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) approved by European competition authorities.

LSE is expected to find a buyer by year's end, the Sunday Times said. It added that U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq was also considering a bid.

Nasdaq declined to comment to Reuters.

Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Writing by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.