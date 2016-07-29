Deutsche Boerse says acceptance of LSE deal reaches 63.7 percent

The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) reported on Friday an acceptance rate of 63.65 percent for its offer to merge with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) after the offer ran out on Tuesday.

Deutsche Boerse had already said on Tuesday that backing from its shareholders for the $27 billion merger had reached the minimum level of 60 percent.

The company said on Friday that shareholders who had not yet tendered their stock could do so during an extended acceptance period through Aug. 12.