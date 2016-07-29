FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse says acceptance of LSE deal reaches 63.7 percent
July 29, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Boerse says acceptance of LSE deal reaches 63.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012.Alex Domanski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) reported on Friday an acceptance rate of 63.65 percent for its offer to merge with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) after the offer ran out on Tuesday.

Deutsche Boerse had already said on Tuesday that backing from its shareholders for the $27 billion merger had reached the minimum level of 60 percent.

The company said on Friday that shareholders who had not yet tendered their stock could do so during an extended acceptance period through Aug. 12.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor

