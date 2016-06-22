FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Shareholder adviser ISS backs LSE-Deutsche Boerse deal
June 22, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Shareholder adviser ISS backs LSE-Deutsche Boerse deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The German share prize index (DAX) board and the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) are photographed with a circular fisheye lens during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt, Germany, February 23, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended shareholders of London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) support the company's proposed $30 billion merger with German rival Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).

"Support for the transaction is warranted as the rationale to merge to create the largest exchange group by income (pro-forma accounts) is compelling," ISS said on Wednesday.

The advisory firm also said the deal offered LSE's shareholders an about 8 percent premium over the company's stand-alone value.

The British bourse operator agreed in March to merge with Deutsche Boerse in an all-share deal.

LSE's shareholders are set to vote on the deal on July 4, days after Britain's June 23 referendum on membership of the European Union.

Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that investor advisory group Glass Lewis had also recommended LSE's shareholders vote in favor of the deal.

LSE needs 75 percent of its shareholders to approve the deal at the general meeting.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
