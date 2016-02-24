Deutsche Boerse equities trading won't move in LSE deal: Boerse CEO

The German share prize index (DAX) board is seen at the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt Germany, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) chief executive said equities trading would not be pulled out of Frankfurt in a merger with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), seeking to ease political concern over a German loss of jobs and power to London.

“You can assume that that won’t happen,” Carsten Kengeter said at an event on Wednesday.

The London and Frankfurt exchanges confirmed on Tuesday that they were holding detailed discussions on an all-share merger that would give Deutsche Boerse shareholders a 54.4 percent stake and LSE shareholders 45.6 percent of a new company.

Kengeter said a deal would be positive for both the German and the British economy.