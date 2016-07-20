FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse reaches 55.5 percent share approval on LSE deal
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 20, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Boerse reaches 55.5 percent share approval on LSE deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) is reflected in the window of the visitor's gallery during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt Germany, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) has won further backing among its shareholders for its planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L), with the German exchange operator reporting a 55.5 percent approval rate on Wednesday.

Deutsche Boerse had asked its shareholders to back the $27 billion merger and last week lowered the acceptance threshold to 60 percent from an earlier 75 percent of its shareholders.

The acceptance period for the third attempt by the LSE to merge with Deutsche Boerse in around 16 years has been extended until July 26.

Deutsche Boerse Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement he was “very confident” of reaching the threshold approval.

“It is common market practice for investors to tender only in the final 48 hours before the expiry of a tender offer,” Pottmeyer added.

Last Wednesday, shareholders’ approval crossed the 50 percent barrier, meaning that many index funds are now able to tender their shares, as their internal guidelines often demand they act only once that threshold has been reached.

Reporting by Tina Bellon and Andreas Kroener; editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.