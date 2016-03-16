FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government welcomes stock exchange merger if strengthens Frankfurt
March 16, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

German government welcomes stock exchange merger if strengthens Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government would welcome efforts aimed at a merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) if they led to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial center, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

“The shape of the European stock exchange market is important for Deutsche Boerse and if their efforts would lead to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial hub, the German government would welcome it,” Seibert told reporters.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Madeline Chambers

