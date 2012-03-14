FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HBO drama "Luck" halted after deaths of horses
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 14, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 6 years ago

HBO drama "Luck" halted after deaths of horses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - HBO said on Wednesday that production of critically-acclaimed horse racing drama series “Luck” had been stopped after the deaths of three horses.

”It is with heartbreak that executive producers David Milch and Michael Mann together with HBO have decided to cease all future production on the series “Luck”, the cable TV network said in a statement.

“While we maintained the highest safety standards possible, accidents unfortunately happen and it is impossible to guarantee they won’t in the future. Accordingly, we have reached this difficult decision,” HBO said.

Two horses died during filming of the first season, which began broadcasting in January. A third died earlier this week during filming for the second season.

“Luck”, starring Dustin Hoffman, is the story of colorful characters involved in the world of horse-racing and much of the show is filmed on location at the Santa Anita Park in southern California.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.