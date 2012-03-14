HBO drama "Luck" halted after deaths of horses

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - HBO said on Wednesday that production of critically-acclaimed horse racing drama series “Luck” had been stopped after the deaths of three horses.

”It is with heartbreak that executive producers David Milch and Michael Mann together with HBO have decided to cease all future production on the series “Luck”, the cable TV network said in a statement.

“While we maintained the highest safety standards possible, accidents unfortunately happen and it is impossible to guarantee they won’t in the future. Accordingly, we have reached this difficult decision,” HBO said.

Two horses died during filming of the first season, which began broadcasting in January. A third died earlier this week during filming for the second season.

“Luck”, starring Dustin Hoffman, is the story of colorful characters involved in the world of horse-racing and much of the show is filmed on location at the Santa Anita Park in southern California.