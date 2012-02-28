FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lucy Liu joins CBS Sherlock Holmes pilot "Elementary"
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Television News
February 28, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 6 years ago

Lucy Liu joins CBS Sherlock Holmes pilot "Elementary"

Tim Kenneally

1 Min Read

Actress Lucy Liu arrives at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Elementary, my dear Watson? Hardly.

Lucy Liu has joined the cast of CBS’ Sherlock Holmes-drama pilot -- as Holmes’ assistant Watson. Who traditionally has been portrayed by, you know, male actors.

With “Charlie’s Angels” star Liu in the role, Watson is being re-envisioned as Joan Watson, who lives with Holmes in modern-day New York.

“Trainspotting” actor Jonny Lee Miller, who recently had a run on Showtime’s serial-killer hit “Dexter,” will star as the legendary sleuth Holmes in the pilot, which comes via CBS Television Studios and Timberman-Beverly Productions. (The latter is behind the network’s current series “A Gifted Man” and “Unforgettable.”)

Robert Doherty (“Ringer,” “Medium”) is writing and directing, with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also executive-producing.

Deadline first reported the news.

Editing By Zorianna Kit

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.