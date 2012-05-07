FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufkin posts weak profit on higher costs
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 7, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Lufkin posts weak profit on higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oilfield services company Lufkin Industries Inc LUFK.O posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on higher costs and forecast weak second-quarter earnings as it expects acquisition-related charges.

The company, which sells and services oilfield pumping units and power transmission products, said it expects to earn 80 cents to 90 cents per share on revenue of $300 million in the second quarter.

It expects to record a charge in the quarter of 16 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn 95 cents per share on revenue of $316 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, Lufkin reported a profit of $10.9 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with $12.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 56 cents a share.

Revenue rose 44 percent to $279.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the Texas-based company to report a profit of 59 cents a share, on revenue of $276.1 million.

Costs rose 35 percent in the quarter as the company moved equipment to oil-rich basins to benefit from the industry-wide shift.

Lufkin also adjusted its full-year forecast to account for charges related to its $127 million acquisition of UK-based Zenith Oilfield Technology Ltd.

Shares of Lufkin closed at $72.30 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.