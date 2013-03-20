Lufthansa's personnel director to step down: paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) board member responsible for personnel, Stefan Lauer, will leave the airline at the end of June, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

Lauer, 57, will remain as a consultant to Lufthansa to help deepen its cooperation with Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) and will also have the new task of working to tighten cooperation with Air China (601111.SS), the paper said, citing a source close to the company.