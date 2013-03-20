FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa's personnel director to step down: paper
#Business News
March 20, 2013 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Lufthansa's personnel director to step down: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Stefan Lauer during a news conference in Schwechat September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) board member responsible for personnel, Stefan Lauer, will leave the airline at the end of June, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

Lauer, 57, will remain as a consultant to Lufthansa to help deepen its cooperation with Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) and will also have the new task of working to tighten cooperation with Air China (601111.SS), the paper said, citing a source close to the company.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould

