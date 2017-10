The tails of German air carrier Lufthansa aircraft are seen at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Monday it would nominate its former chief executive Wolfgang Mayrhuber to join the company’s supervisory board.

Earlier, the airline had announced that Mayrhuber had withdrawn as a candidate to join the board as chairman amid signs of shareholder opposition.