9 months ago
Lufthansa cancels 137 long-haul flights on Saturday
November 25, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa cancels 137 long-haul flights on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The tail of a Lufthansa airplane is seen outside a Lufthansa Technik maintenance hangar at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, Malta, November 23, 2016.Darrin Zammit Lupi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it was cancelling 137 long-haul flights on Saturday affecting around 30,000 passengers due to a strike by pilots, it said on Friday.

Pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit began the walkout on Wednesday and said on Thursday they would extend it to long-haul flights on Saturday.

Lufthansa said 95 percent or 2,863 of its scheduled flights on Saturday would still take place. Of the 137 canceled flights, 88 are intercontinental routes. A few medium- and short-haul flights would also be affected, it added.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Arno Schuetze

