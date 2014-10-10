FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa Cargo says cautiously optimistic for the fourth quarter
October 10, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa Cargo says cautiously optimistic for the fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German airline Lufthansa aircraft are pictured at Munich's airport September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa Cargo (LHAG.DE), the air freight arm of Germany’s largest airline, is cautiously optimistic for the fourth quarter and expects a seasonal upturn in demand during the Christmas period, its chief executive said on Friday.

“Lufthansa Cargo remains on track despite a challenging market environment,” Peter Gerber said in a statement.

His comments came as the Lufthansa Group released traffic figures for September, showing a 3.2 percent drop in freight volumes.

Lufthansa Cargo is expecting to increase operating profit slightly this year in comparison with the 77 million euros ($97 million) it reported for 2013.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

