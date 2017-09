The logo of German air carrier Lufthansa is pictured at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has named company veteran Carsten Spohr as the group’s new chief executive, Germany’s largest airline said on Friday.

Spohr will take over on May 1 from Christoph Franz, who is moving to Swiss pharmaceuticals group Roche ROG.VX.