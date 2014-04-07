Lufthansa orders CFM for 40 A320neo aircraft

The logo of German air carrier Lufthansa is pictured at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Monday it had ordered engines worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at list prices from CFM International.

The LEAP-1A engines will be used on 40 new Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo aircraft, part of a total order for 100 new aircraft of that model, Lufthansa said in a statement.

It previously already announced that it had picked PW1199G engines made by Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) for the remaining 60 planes of the order.