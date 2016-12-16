FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Lufthansa, Etihad plan code shares on further routes: source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 16, 2016 / 2:03 PM / 8 months ago

Lufthansa, Etihad plan code shares on further routes: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa and Etihad are planning to extend a code-sharing agreement announced on Friday to further routes, a company source familiar with the matter said.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is keen to extend its route network in Europe via code shares because of limited traffic rights available to the United Arab Emirates, the source said. Lufthansa declined to comment.

The two carriers earlier on Friday announced the German airline will place its LH code on Etihad's flights between its home base in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt as well as on services between Abu Dhabi and Munich.

Etihad will in turn put its EY code on Lufthansa's long-haul services between Frankfurt and Rio de Janeiro as well as Bogota.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.