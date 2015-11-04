Lufthansa signs Google Flights deal to boost website bookings

Lufthansa logo is pictured during a pilots' strike of German flagship carrier Lufthansa at Munich's airport March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa is pushing ahead with a plan to get more people to book via its website, signing a deal with Google Flights for users in the United States, it said on Wednesday.

The Google partnership allows customers to make a LH.com booking directly within Google Flights on desktop and mobile devices, without the need for the customer to change website.

“The partnership with Google will facilitate online bookings particularly on mobile devices,” Lufthansa Chief Commercial Officer Jens Bischof said in a statement, adding that Lufthansa is the first legacy carrier worldwide to sign such a deal with Google.

Lufthansa in September introduced a 16 euro ($17.49)surcharge for flights not booked via its own website, drawing ire from travel agents and the technology companies behind third-party booking systems.

The carrier says the move is so that it can make more tailored offers directly to customers.

While a top business travel association has warned corporate travel bookers are cutting Lufthansa bookings as a result of the charge, the carrier itself has said the charge has had a neutral effect in terms of sales and profit so far.