Lufthansa says to hire more than 3,000 new staff in 2017

The tail of a parked plane is pictured during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 30, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) plans to hire more than 3,000 new staff in 2017, most of them flight attendants, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lufthansa Group airlines - Austrian, Swiss and Eurowings - are hiring more than 2,200 staff in total, it said. Lufthansa Technik is planning to recruit 450 new staff.

Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots have gone on strike several times over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce costs. Its cabin-crew union UFO said last month the latest talks over pay and working conditions had failed.