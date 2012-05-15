FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa may bid for Portugal's TAP airline: FT
May 15, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa may bid for Portugal's TAP airline: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lufthansa AG CEO Christoph Franz (L) and supervisory board chairman Juergen Weber attend the annual shareholders meeting of Europe's largest airline in Cologne May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

LONDON (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is interested in purchasing Portugal’s flag carrier that is set to be privatized this year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Christoph Franz, Lufthansa’s chief executive, told the FT, that the German airline would look at the case for buying Transportes Aereos Portugueses.

The German carrier looks set to face competition for TAP because of its strong ties to the fast-growing Latin American market.

“(TAP) is one of the larger carriers who manage the gateway to Latin America, and that is clearly a good reason to at least listen if your colleagues <at TAP> are giving you a phone call,” Franz is quoted as saying.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill

