Lufthansa considers budget service for long-haul flights-report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa is considering launching a budget brand for long-haul flights, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing a high-ranking company manager.

“We have concrete ideas for how to start a budget service in the long-haul business,” the paper cited the unnamed manager as saying.

The company has worked out three scenarios, Handelsblatt said, without giving further detail.

This month, German magazine Der Spiegel reported Lufthansa was considering creating a new low-cost platform within its Eurowings regional carrier to compete against budget rivals such as Ryanair and easyJet.

A Lufthansa spokesman described the Handelsblatt report as “speculation”, pointing only to a planned strategy update by new Chief Executive Carsten Spohr scheduled for July 9.

Finance chief Simone Menne said this month that Lufthansa was looking at all options as it tries to find a way to battle competition from low-cost carriers and fast-growing rivals from the Middle East.