8 months ago
Lufthansa sees Brussels long-haul fleet decision next year
December 15, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 8 months ago

Lufthansa sees Brussels long-haul fleet decision next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is eyeing a decision next year on a long-haul plane order for newly acquired Brussels Airlines, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We of course will continue to harmonize the fleet, using the A320 for short-range. And a decision needs to be taken on future of long-range fleet next year," Carsten Spohr told journalists.

He added there were no plans for staff layoffs as part of the deal, and that cost benefits would instead come from using the size of the Lufthansa group to push ticket sales and jointly purchase planes, fuel and insurance.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
