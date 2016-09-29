FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lufthansa says Brussels Airline brand won't disappear immediately
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 29, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Lufthansa says Brussels Airline brand won't disappear immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa AG are seen on the tarmac at Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt, Germany, June 7, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa will take the next year to analyze how to integrate Brussels Airlines into the airline group, meaning it will be 2018 before any customers see changes to the brand, a Lufthansa executive said on Thursday.

Lufthansa announced plans for a full takeover of the carrier, formed in 2002 after the collapse of previous Belgian national carrier Sabena, on Wednesday.

It wants to look at ways to integrate it into its low-cost Eurowings platform, but will also seek to keep more specialist services, such as Brussels Airlines' flights to Africa within the Lufthansa platform, Karl Ulrich Garnadt, head of Eurowings told journalists.

"It will be 2018 until customers see any changes," Garnadt said, adding that Lufthansa would first focus on integrating planes on a wet lease deal from Air Berlin into its network and systems.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.