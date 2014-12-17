FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears Lufthansa outsourcing deal with IBM
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 17, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

EU clears Lufthansa outsourcing deal with IBM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

General view of fibre optics and cabling from behind a storage rack at the IBM booth in Hanover March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved the sale of Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) IT infrastructure unit to IBM (IBM.N).

Lufthansa was seeking a buyer for the unit, which provides data centers, networks and telephony, because it requires a high level of investment and economies of scale, which the airline could not provide.

“The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the very limited overlaps between the parties’ activities and the presence of several strong alternative players that would remain active after the merger,” the EU executive said in a statement.

The deal, which was announced on October, will result in a one-off pre-tax charge of 240 million euros ($299 million) for Lufthansa. It will allow Lufthansa to reduce its annual IT costs by around 70 million euros a year.

Under the planned deal, Lufthansa will outsource all its IT infrastructure services to IBM under a seven-year deal and the U.S. firm will take over the airline’s IT infrastructure division, currently part of Lufthansa Systems.

The transaction was examined by the European Commission under the normal merger review procedure.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.