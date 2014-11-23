Lufthansa says it has gained market share in Germany

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa lands at the airline's main hub, the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, March 14 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has won a bigger slice of its domestic market in recent months, its chief executive told newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“At least over the last few months we were able to increase our market share in Germany,” CEO Carsten Spohr was quoted as saying by the paper’s Monday edition.

An excerpt of the article was made available to Reuters on Sunday.

Lufthansa’s CEO voiced optimism that the airline can come to terms with its pilots, who have gone on strike repeatedly this year in a dispute over retirement benefits.

“I believe that we can come to a common understanding in the talks with the union that have been resumed since October,” he said.