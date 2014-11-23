FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says it has gained market share in Germany
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa says it has gained market share in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa lands at the airline's main hub, the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, March 14 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has won a bigger slice of its domestic market in recent months, its chief executive told newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“At least over the last few months we were able to increase our market share in Germany,” CEO Carsten Spohr was quoted as saying by the paper’s Monday edition.

An excerpt of the article was made available to Reuters on Sunday.

Lufthansa’s CEO voiced optimism that the airline can come to terms with its pilots, who have gone on strike repeatedly this year in a dispute over retirement benefits.

“I believe that we can come to a common understanding in the talks with the union that have been resumed since October,” he said.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.