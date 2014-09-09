FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa CEO says to work on more detailed offer for pilots
September 9, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa CEO says to work on more detailed offer for pilots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it would provide a more detailed offer to its pilots who on Tuesday announced their third strike action in two weeks in a row over early retirement.

“We want to provide the pilots with a more concrete offer which we will work on over the next few days,” Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told journalists at an event in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

“This offer will be communicated at the start of next week,” Spohr added.

Lufthansa said earlier on Tuesday it would cancel 110 flights from Munich as a result of Wednesday’s planned strike.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

