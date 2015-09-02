FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa CEO defends hard line on strikes
#Business News
September 2, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa CEO defends hard line on strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The CEO of German airline Lufthansa defended the carrier’s hard line on strikes on Wednesday after pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit threatened further walkouts in a row over retirement benefits and cost cuts.

Carsten Spohr said changes in the aviation industry left Lufthansa with no other choice than to lower costs so it can compete with budget carriers.

“If strikes are the price to pay to make Lufthansa fit for the future, then we must pay it,” he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

