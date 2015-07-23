Lufthansa reshuffle lined up for September: Manager Magazin

The logo of German flagship carrier Lufthansa is pictured on a passengers guidance band in Frankfurt's airport, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will discuss a shake-up of its management structure at a September board meeting that could see the CEO of airline Swiss become head of the German carrier’s expanded Eurowings unit, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr has previously said that the company needs more a streamlined structure and has outlined how the group could be set up by 2020.

Those plans envisage a three-pronged structure. The hub airlines comprising Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines, would form one element. Another would be Eurowings, which Lufthansa wants to make into Europe’s third-largest airline flying direct short-haul routes, with the third being the group’s aviation maintenance and catering services.

German business publication Manager Magazin reported that a reshuffle would be discussed at a supervisory board meeting on September 16 and would result in board member Karl-Ulrich Garnadt taking on responsibility for the hub airlines, Swiss CEO Harry Hohmeister heading up Eurowings while Lufthansa finance chief Simone Menne would control the maintenance and catering divisions.

A spokesman for Lufthansa declined to comment.