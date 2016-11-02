FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Lufthansa CEO says no Italy investment plans, focusing on Air Berlin deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 10 months ago

Lufthansa CEO says no Italy investment plans, focusing on Air Berlin deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lufthansa's chief executive Carsten Spohr speaks during Air China-Lufthansa Group Route joint venture signing ceremony and press conference in Beijing, China, September 20, 2016.Jason Lee

PARIS (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is focusing talks with Etihad on a wet lease deal with Air Berlin and is not interested in an investment in Italy, the carrier's chief executive said when asked about speculation Lufthansa could invest in Alitalia [CAITLA.UL].

Etihad is a major shareholder in both Air Berlin and Alitalia and there have been reports in the Italian press that Lufthansa and Alitalia were in talks over an investment.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said Lufthansa had its hands full with a deal to lease around 40 planes and crew from Air Berlin, worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

"We have agreed that we focus on the Air Berlin issue due to its magnitude and operational complexity," Spohr told analysts on Wednesday, saying it was seeking safeguards from Etihad to ensure Lufthansa did not take on any financial risk to do with loss-making Air Berlin.

"That is enough. I personally have a house in Italy, that's as much investment as we need in Italy right now," he added.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.