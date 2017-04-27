FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Lufthansa CFO says not interested in buying Alitalia
April 27, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 4 months ago

Lufthansa CFO says not interested in buying Alitalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane takes off at the Fiumicino International airport in Rome, Italy, February 12, 2016.Tony Gentile/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it was not interested in buying Italian rival Alitalia, whose future is unclear after workers this week ruled out a rescue plan.

"I have no comment on Alitalia... But we are not there to buy Alitalia," Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said on a call with analysts and media after the carrier reported first-quarter results on Thursday.

Italian media has repeatedly speculated that Lufthansa could take over Alitalia.

Budget rival Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) also said on Thursday it was not interested in buying any Alitalia assets.

However, the CEO of Malaysia Airlines told Reuters on Wednesday he would be interested in leasing planes from Alitalia if it was wound up.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

