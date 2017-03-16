FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Lufthansa CEO says confident pilot deal will be approved
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 16, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 5 months ago

Lufthansa CEO says confident pilot deal will be approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa, gestures during a news conference with Etihad Aviation Group CEO James Hogan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 1, 2017.Stringer

MUNICH (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is confident a deal with its pilots on pay and pensions will be approved and implemented, thus reducing its costs, the carrier's chief executive said on Thursday.

The deal was announced on Wednesday and still requires some details to be negotiated, plus approval from union members.

"I am very convinced it will happen," Carsten Spohr told analysts. "If it does not come through, we would resume the idea of moving aircraft away from staff on collective labor agreement."

Lufthansa had previously said it would shift 40 planes away from its mainline brand in order to reduce costs, as it sought to offset increased pilot pay costs.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.