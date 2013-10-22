FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2013 / 8:04 AM / 4 years ago

Lufthansa sees forex weighing on yields in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects volatile exchange rates to continue to weigh on its yields, a gauge of the average fare paid per kilometer flown, in the fourth quarter, its finance chief said.

“We assume that we will see negative yield effects in the fourth quarter, especially in Asia,” Simone Menne told analysts and journalists during a conference call after Lufthansa issued a disappointing new 2013 outlook.

“If we talk about yields without currency (effects) we have development that is not bad, so it’s mainly the currency impact,” she said, while declining to provide further details.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

