Lufthansa CFO says start to 2016 was satisfactory

Lufthansa planes stand on the tarmac at Munich's international airport, Germany, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has had a satisfactory start to 2016, finance chief Simone Menne told Reuters, adding recent turmoil on stock markets should not be overrated.

“There are no anomalies,” Menne said.

She also affirmed Lufthansa’s guidance for 2015 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.75 billion to 1.95 billion euros, excluding costs related to last year’s labor strikes.

Lufthansa is due to publish 2015 financial results on March 17.

(This version of the story corrects year in headline)