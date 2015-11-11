FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duesseldorf court rules Lufthansa cabin crew strikes can continue
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 11, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Duesseldorf court rules Lufthansa cabin crew strikes can continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - A court in Duesseldorf has ruled that cabin crew at Lufthansa working out of Duesseldorf airport can continue to strike, rejecting an application for a injunction by the German airline.

The judge said on Wednesday that the strike was in compliance with the law.

The decision contrasts with a ruling from Tuesday, when the same court had ruled striking cabin crew at the city’s airport must return to work because the aims of the strike were not clearly defined.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.