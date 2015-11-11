Duesseldorf court rules Lufthansa cabin crew strikes can continue

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - A court in Duesseldorf has ruled that cabin crew at Lufthansa working out of Duesseldorf airport can continue to strike, rejecting an application for a injunction by the German airline.

The judge said on Wednesday that the strike was in compliance with the law.

The decision contrasts with a ruling from Tuesday, when the same court had ruled striking cabin crew at the city’s airport must return to work because the aims of the strike were not clearly defined.